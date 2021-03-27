Ratlam: Administration allows 20 people for Holika Dahan in Alot, to be held at 25 places

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The government and administration has allowed only 20 people for Holika Dahan festival, which will be celebrated on March 28. The decision has been taken in view of rise in corona cases. Holika Dahan will be organised at 25 places. Gairs have been prohibited, though.

Inspite of restrictions, the people specially children are enthusiastic to celebrate the Holi festival. The markets wear a vibrant look as shops of colourful water guns and colours have been decorated.

Guidelines have been released for protection from Covid-19 and the administration has appealed to celebrate the festival according to the guidelines. Due to Covid-19, people seem to have decided to play Holi with their close relatives. Though Dhulendi is celebrated less, Rang Panchami is celebrated with vigour.