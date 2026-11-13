Rare Coins Spanning 2,500 Years To Go On Display From Nov 27 At Malwa Mudra Mahotsav In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From 2,500-year-old punch-marked coins to modern Indian banknotes, centuries of monetary history will come together under one roof at the second Malwa Mudra Mahotsav, to be held on Nov 27, 28 and 29 at the Basketball Club Complex, Race Course Road.

Highlights will include ancient punch-marked coins associated with the 16 Mahajanapadas, including Kashi Janapada, and early Ujjain coins linked with Mahakal. Visitors will also see coins associated with Alexander III, known as Alexander the Great, including a silver tetradrachm attributed to Tarsos and dated around 327-323 BC.

Coins of the Maitraka rulers of Valabhi will offer another glimpse into western India's history. Based in present-day Gujarat, the dynasty rose in the late fifth century and ruled into the eighth, with influence extending towards neighbouring Malwa in present-day Madhya Pradesh. Its coins often feature a ruler's portrait on one side and a trident surrounded by inscriptions in the ancient Brahmi script on the other.

Other attractions include gold coins associated with Gupta emperor Kumaragupta I, notably the tiger-slayer or 'Vyaghra Parakrama' type, showing the ruler and Goddess Ganga standing on a makara. Collectors will also discuss rare historical gold coins, including specimens associated with the Bahmani Sultanate, some reportedly valued at around Rs 20 lakh, depending on authenticity, rarity and condition.

Organised by the Indore Coins Collector's Society, the three-day exhibition-cum-sale and purchase fair will remain open from 11 am to 6 pm daily. The organising team includes Lokesh Khabiya, Ashish Soni, Sanjay Soni and others.

Know price of your currency

The organisation invited Indoreans to bring their old or unusual coins and banknotes for expert valuation and to explore potential buying, selling or trading opportunities.

BEWARE OF ONLINE FRAUD

"Nowadays, people are being fooled through social media. Advertisements claim a Rs 5 Vaishno Devi coin or a Rs 5 tractor note is worth lakhs, and innocent people are cheated. Through this initiative, visitors can see rare coins and notes and learn their genuine value"

Manoj Shastri

Member, Indore Coins Collector's Society