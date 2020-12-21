Rare celestial delight wows skygazers

Indore: Indoreans awaited ‘December 21’ the longest night of this year, with their cameras held up to the city with extra zoom in features. It was after 400 years, when Jupiter and Saturn were seen in the sky post sunset.

Earlier, these two planets had come so close in the year 1623, after that such close congestion is now going to appear on December 21. In the coming time, this resemblance will be seen in the convection occurring on 15 March 2080 after almost 60 years.

These two planets were seen closest to each other at a distance of 0.1 degree, as shared by Jyotishacharya Krishna Mishra.

After the sunset, the ringed Saturn and the largest planet Jupiter, were seen in the western sky as a pair. Based on astrological principles, Mishra predicts that this conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will affect the country and especially continue the farmer’s confusion and battle till Makar Sankranti.

“Saturn depicts ‘hard work’ which in this case can be related to the farmer and Jupiter depicts knowledge, so we can see a movement of farmers towards knowledge,” Mishra said.

He added that slowly as confusion clears around Makar Sankranti, the country will experience a new change. “Since Saturn also depicts justice, the court will intervene in the battle and bring out the solution,” Mishra said.

He cited that on December 8, 2019, the first corona patient was found in China. On 8 December 2020, a 90-year-old UK lady was vaccinated. “These are just examples of how transformations will come across in the coming days,” Mishra said.