 Rape of minor divyang girl: Brother arrested after DNA test
HomeIndoreRape of minor divyang girl: Brother arrested after DNA test

Rape of minor divyang girl: Brother arrested after DNA test

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, the Vijay Nagar police arrested the elder brother of a minor divyang girl, who was mysteriously found pregnant at her institution two months ago. After the DNA report, the police arrested her brother.

According to the Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar, the parents of the girl, who live in Dhar district, had kept the girl at Anubhuti Vision Seva Sansthan a few months ago. In February, the officials of the Sansthan informed the family members that the girl’s health had deteriorated.

The parents took her to a hospital where they came to know that the girl was pregnant. Later, a case was registered by the police against an unidentified person for raping the minor girl.

After receiving the DNA report, the police arrested the girl's elder brother for raping her when she was at home. 

Follow us on

