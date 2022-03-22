Rangpanchami: City sky turns colorful with the first ‘Ger’ reaches Rajwada

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fever of Rangpanchami festival is increasing among Indoreans as the day passes by.

Lakhs of people reached the city’s heart Rajwada to participate in the years old traditional ‘Ger’ and enjoy the festival of colors with enthusiasm and zeal.

This time, the line- up of events include three Gers and one Faag Yatra, which are being taken out in a grand manner amidst showers of gulal and other dry colors amid the sounds of dholaks and other musical instruments.

The first ‘Ger’ of Moral Club reached Rajwada at 11.30 am which turned the sky colorful.

Indoreans were waiting for the day to play colors and to take part in the ‘Ger’ for the last two years and they are ready to wash the Covid grey in the colors.

This year’s Rangpanchami became a memorable one as lakhs of people joined the 'gers' including many people from across the country.

‘Rangpanchami’ originated in 1948 long after the Holkars reign ended here. The tradition and craze for ‘Rangpanchami’ has evolved greatly since then.

Meanwhile, the district and police administration deployed heavy police forces at strategic locations and kept a tight vigil on anti-social elements as well.

