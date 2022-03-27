Rajpur: Foundation stone laid for construction of additional room in Health Department

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone-Barwani Member of Parliament Gajendra Singh Patel on Sunday laid the foundation stone of an additional room in the Health Department office, which is to be built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. During his address, he told that as many as eight ambulances were provided to the constituency area to strengthen medical and healthcare infrastructure in the area during Covid-19 pandemic period. An ICU ward was constructed in Barwani District Hospital at a cost of Rs 40 lakh from MP funds. Attention is being given to strengthening primary health care and the holistic development of modern treatment facilities.

District president Om Soni, city council president Pappu Kushwaha, Rajpur mandal president Jitu Yadav, city council vice president Abhay Jain, MP representative Jitendra Yadav, OBC Morcha district president Jagdish Dhangar, Yuva Morcha mandal president Lokesh Prajapat, district social media coordinator Naveen Gupta and other BJP workers also attended the programme. The programme was conducted by Block Medical Officer Mohan Sisodiya.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:08 PM IST