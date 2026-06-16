Rajasthan Police Booked 2 SHOs And 93 Police Personnel Of Agar Malwa For Lapse In NDPS Raid | FP photo

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two SHOs, along with 93 other police personnel of Agar Malwa district, have been booked in Rajasthan after a court ordered registration of an FIR over a controversial NDPS operation carried out in Jhalawar district in January 2026. The case has sent shockwaves through the MP police department.

On the orders of the Rajasthan’s Chaumahla court, an FIR was registered at Dag police station, Rajasthan, on Monday night against Agar Kotwali SHO Shashi Upadhyay, Barod SHO Roop Singh Rajput, sub-inspectors Rakhi Gurjar, Ajay Jat, Rahul Vishwakarma, constable Shubham and 90 other unidentified police personnel under various sections.

The case relates to an operation on January 28, in Ghata Khedi village under Dag police station jurisdiction, where Agar Kotwali police claimed to have seized a large quantity of narcotics and arrested two accused based on information from a man named Faizan of Susner.

However, Hafiz Khan, father of the accused, challenged the operation in the Chaumahla court, alleging that MP police arrived without informing local police, misbehaved with family members and falsely implicated his sons.

On June 11, lawyers argued that the operation violated mandatory NDPS procedures, including failure to inform local police, absence of videography during search and seizure, no independent witnesses and discrepancies between items displayed at a press conference and those listed in seizure documents.

Jhalawar SP Amit Kumar Budania handed the probe to ASP Bhagchand Meena, whose investigation report raised serious questions about the legality of the entire operation.

After considering the report, the Chaumahal court ordered the FIR. What MP police had projected as a major success in January has now become a serious legal controversy in both states, with widespread discussion ongoing about the fairness and process of the entire operation.