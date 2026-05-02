Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: All Three Suspects File Bail Pleas, Hearing On May 3

Raja Raghuvanshi's Family To Approach High Court After Sonam's Bail | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All three suspects in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case filed separate bail petitions in the Shillong Sessions Court on Friday. The court fixed the hearing for the petitions of Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi on Monday.

Earlier, the prime suspect, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was granted bail on Monday, citing serious procedural lapses in her arrest, specifically the failure to clearly communicate the grounds of arrest as mandated under Article 22(1) of the Constitution.

Later, her co-suspect, Raj Kushwaha, also filed a bail petition on Tuesday, which the court rejected on Friday for failing to disclose prior bail applications as mandated by the Supreme Court.

It is believed that Kushwaha might file another bail petition on Monday, as his bail was rejected without going into the merits of the application.