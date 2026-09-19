Rainfall Deficit Deepens As Farmers Fear Crop And Water Crisis In MP’s Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A significant rainfall deficit in Dhar district has raised concerns among farmers as the monsoon season approaches its withdrawal phase.
The district has recorded around 26 inches of rainfall so far, nearly 18 inches below last year’s figure of about 45 inches during the same period.
The district has received limited rainfall over the past several days, while clear skies have prevailed across the region. Nisarpur has recorded the lowest rainfall at around seven inches, while Pithampur has received the highest.
The shortage is also affecting ponds, wells and other local water sources, raising concerns over drinking water availability if substantial rain does not arrive soon.
Farmers said the soybean crop is currently in satisfactory condition but needs timely rainfall at this stage.
They fear prolonged dry conditions could affect crop growth and increase the risk of caterpillar and other pest attacks.
The rainfall shortage may also affect the upcoming Rabi season, as farmers need adequate soil moisture and water availability to sow wheat and gram.
Farmers estimate that the district needs at least another 20 inches of rain. With the monsoon withdrawal approaching, they fear further delay could worsen water shortages and create drought-like conditions. Neighbouring districts have also reported similar rainfall deficits.
Daily Rainfall Information, 2026
Date: 19 September 2026
Normal Rainfall: 833.1 mm (33.0 inches)
S. No.
Rain Gauge Centre
Rainfall on 19-09-2026 (mm)
Total Rainfall from 01-06-2026 to 19-09-2026 (mm)
Rainfall on 19-09-2025 (mm)
Total Rainfall from 01-06-2025 to 19-09-2025 (mm)
1
Dhar
0.4
649.2
54.0
1121.7
2
Tirla
Nil
473.0
Nil
813.0
3
Pithampur
Nil
800.6
Nil
1077.0
4
Nalchha
Nil
589.6
15.4
749.6
5
Badnawar
3.1
614.8
Nil
1159.8
6
Sardarpur
9.1
540.1
Nil
831.5
7
Kukshi
Nil
259.0
Nil
497.0
8
Bag
Nil
351.5
Nil
623.0
9
Nisarpur
Nil
189.1
Nil
380.9
10
Dahi
Nil
292.0
Nil
477.0
11
Manawar
Nil
549.0
Nil
642.0
12
Umarban
10.0
334.0
18.0
779.0
13
Gandhwani
Nil
571.0
Nil
804.0
14
Dharampuri
Nil
631.0
11.0
722.2
Total
—
22.6
6843.9
98.4
10677.7
Average
—
1.6
488.9
7.0
762.7
Source: Office of the Collector, Land Resource Management, District Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.