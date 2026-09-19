Rainfall Deficit Deepens As Farmers Fear Crop And Water Crisis In MP’s Dhar | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A significant rainfall deficit in Dhar district has raised concerns among farmers as the monsoon season approaches its withdrawal phase.

The district has recorded around 26 inches of rainfall so far, nearly 18 inches below last year’s figure of about 45 inches during the same period.

The district has received limited rainfall over the past several days, while clear skies have prevailed across the region. Nisarpur has recorded the lowest rainfall at around seven inches, while Pithampur has received the highest.

The shortage is also affecting ponds, wells and other local water sources, raising concerns over drinking water availability if substantial rain does not arrive soon.

Farmers said the soybean crop is currently in satisfactory condition but needs timely rainfall at this stage.

They fear prolonged dry conditions could affect crop growth and increase the risk of caterpillar and other pest attacks.

The rainfall shortage may also affect the upcoming Rabi season, as farmers need adequate soil moisture and water availability to sow wheat and gram.

Farmers estimate that the district needs at least another 20 inches of rain. With the monsoon withdrawal approaching, they fear further delay could worsen water shortages and create drought-like conditions. Neighbouring districts have also reported similar rainfall deficits.

Daily Rainfall Information, 2026

Date: 19 September 2026

Normal Rainfall: 833.1 mm (33.0 inches)

S. No.

Rain Gauge Centre

Rainfall on 19-09-2026 (mm)

Total Rainfall from 01-06-2026 to 19-09-2026 (mm)

Rainfall on 19-09-2025 (mm)

Total Rainfall from 01-06-2025 to 19-09-2025 (mm)

1

Dhar

0.4

649.2

54.0

1121.7

2

Tirla

Nil

473.0

Nil

813.0

3

Pithampur

Nil

800.6

Nil

1077.0

4

Nalchha

Nil

589.6

15.4

749.6

5

Badnawar

3.1

614.8

Nil

1159.8

6

Sardarpur

9.1

540.1

Nil

831.5

7

Kukshi

Nil

259.0

Nil

497.0

8

Bag

Nil

351.5

Nil

623.0

9

Nisarpur

Nil

189.1

Nil

380.9

10

Dahi

Nil

292.0

Nil

477.0

11

Manawar

Nil

549.0

Nil

642.0

12

Umarban

10.0

334.0

18.0

779.0

13

Gandhwani

Nil

571.0

Nil

804.0

14

Dharampuri

Nil

631.0

11.0

722.2

Total

—

22.6

6843.9

98.4

10677.7

Average

—

1.6

488.9

7.0

762.7

Source: Office of the Collector, Land Resource Management, District Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.