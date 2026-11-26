Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of the survey for the proposed third and fourth railway lines between Bhusawal and Khandwa has concluded in Nepanagar, identifying 86 houses in Sanjay Nagar and Rahul Nagar. The survey covered ward nine over the past three to four days. The survey also identified and marked shops and other properties falling within the project area.

Earlier, the railway project affected more than 60 houses in Sanjay Nagar, forcing occupants in the locality to vacate them in June 2026. The administration allocated 0.9500 hectares of land in the Chuna Bhatta area for their rehabilitation, but the families still await relocation.

The project is also likely to affect several government and religious properties, including parts of a gurdwara, Nepanagar police station, an anganwadi centre and a temple on Siwal Road.

Municipal council public relations officer NS Tanwar said the survey had concluded and that the next proposed phase would cover municipal properties. Following the survey, the authorities will prepare a final report and process compensation cases. The authorities will also take forward rehabilitation proposals and land allotment cases for affected families.