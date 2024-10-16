Railway Committee Member Jagmohan Verma Urges Daily Trains From Indore To Puri, Howrah, Bikaner, & Jaipur

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jagmohan Verma, a senior member of Zonal Rail Users Consultative Committee of Western Railway, has demanded that trains to Puri, Howrah, Bikaner and Jaipur trains from the city be run daily. The daily run of train no. 20917/18 Indore-Puri-Indore train will directly connect Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Verma made these demands in a strong letter written to the railway minister, chairman of the Railway Board and Western Railway GM.

Verma mentioned that then railway minister Piyush Goyal had announced in Saint Hirdaram Nagar Bhopal 2018 that train number 22911-12 Indore-Howrah-Indore Kshipra Express will be run daily. Running of train number 19333/34 Bikaner-Indore-Bikaner Mahamana Express daily will provide easy facility to those going to Bhilwara, Chittorgarh from the city via Ajmer railway route.

Because 7 pairs of trains used to travel on this route. If the train is extended till Ringas junction railway station, it will provide convenience to the devotees of Khatu Shyam. Train number 12227/28 Indore-Mumbai-Indore Duronto train which runs only two days in a week should be run for all 7 days and also one of its stops should be given at Borivali railway station.

Train number 19337/38 Indore-Delhi Rohilla Sarai-Indore train runs only one day in a week, if the frequency of its run is extended to 3 to 4 days in a week, it will provide direct facility to the passengers of Haryana. For years, there has been a demand to make the 12973/74 Indore-Jaipur-Indore train daily, which runs for two days a week.