 Railway Committee Member Jagmohan Verma Urges Daily Trains From Indore To Puri, Howrah, Bikaner, & Jaipur
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 02:28 AM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jagmohan Verma, a senior member of Zonal Rail Users Consultative Committee of Western Railway, has demanded that trains to Puri, Howrah, Bikaner and Jaipur trains from the city be run daily. The daily run of train no. 20917/18 Indore-Puri-Indore train will directly connect Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Verma made these demands in a strong letter written to the railway minister, chairman of the Railway Board and Western Railway GM.

Verma mentioned that then railway minister Piyush Goyal had announced in Saint Hirdaram Nagar Bhopal 2018 that train number 22911-12 Indore-Howrah-Indore Kshipra Express will be run daily. Running of train number 19333/34 Bikaner-Indore-Bikaner Mahamana Express daily will provide easy facility to those going to Bhilwara, Chittorgarh from the city via Ajmer railway route.

