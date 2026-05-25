Radio-Collared Leopard Triggers Fear In Bagli | Representative Image

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): The movement of a radio-collared leopard has triggered panic across several villages near the Bagli and Punjapura forest ranges. Forest officials have intensified surveillance and issued advisories to villagers as the animal continues to move through forest regions close to human settlements.

The leopard is now reportedly roaming through forests near Jatashankar, Nayapura, Palasi, Dery, Bothra, Bori, Dangarakheda and Jinwani villages in the Bagli region.

Forest teams have confirmed the presence of pugmarks in several locations. A special monitoring team comprising four forest guards is tracking the animal round-the-clock.

Sub-divisional Forest Officer Ankit Jamod said no human casualty has been reported so far, but officials have advised villagers not to visit forests or fields at night and to keep livestock in secure places.

According to the forest department, the leopard had earlier been active in the forests of Indore’s Ralamandal, Dhar and Khandwa districts, where it reportedly attacked livestock and injured a few villagers and forest personnel. Following rescue operations, officials fitted a GPS-enabled radio collar around its neck to monitor its movement through satellite tracking.