Quick Getaway: Into Adventure, Ayurveda & Bliss @Janapav Kuti | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When feeling low and stressed, people write, talk or visit a doctor, but the best way to counteract feeling low is by visiting the highest point of the Malwa plateau. Other than being the highest point of the plateau, Janapav Kuti is a beautiful getaway for nature and adventure lovers. Stories about the origin of various rivers follow the mountain. While the stories cannot be confirmed, the air around the place can surely relax every visitor, taking away stress from city hassles.

How to reach Janapav Kuti?

FP Photo

Set at 44.7 kilometres from Free Press office, you can easily reach the place in an hour and 15 minutes considering traffic on weekends. Since the way to the place is smooth and is mostly covered by highway, it is an easy and quick getaway for people residing in Indore. To reach Janapav Kuti, you must drive towards Khargone taking Indore-Khargone highway for 43 kilometres. Heading out of National Highway 52, you can easily find directions to Janapav Kuti. When you are near the designation, it is suggested to consult with locals for exact directions.

Dense forest, clean pond and inspiring mountain

FP Photo

Janapav Kuti has different inspirations for different people. Some people rejoice with their family losing years and reliving the best time of their life. In the dense forest, you can find interesting biodiversity. If you spend some quality time in the early morning or evening, then you can enjoy the music of birds chirping greetings to each other. A large variety of different species of plants is sure to attract botany enthusiasts. "Breaking the monotony of everyday life, we often plan family trips to this scenic mountain surrounded by dense forests. It’s the perfect spot for capturing memories, enjoying corn, planning picnics, and relaxing with friends. Janapav Kuti is not just known for its stunning views but also for its religious significance." — Shrikant Kalamkar, travel enthusiast

Religious importance and folklore

FP Photo

According to mythology, Janapav Kuti is the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and is considered sacred by the Hindu community. At the top of the hill, there is an ashram of Jamadagni, the father of Parashuram. His mother Renuka was a renowned medical practitioner and had grown a variety of herbs on the hill and its surroundings. Stories about the origination of twelve rivers from the tank situated on this hill, including Chambal, Saraswati and Nakheri are quite popular here. Every year on Kartik Purnima, which is the first full moon after Diwali, a colourful fair is organised at Janapav Kuti.

Secrets of Ayurveda and temple

FP Photo

Following the legend about the plantation of herbs, Ayurvedic doctors from all over the country often visit the hill looking for herbs. However, the secrets of Ayurveda are still not known about the place. For religious and architecture enthusiasts, there is a beautiful temple near the mountain. The temple is constructed alongside a pond, where one can take a dip and refresh from the journey. The old architecture of the temple and the clean pond is a nice place to visit with family.

Travel Advisory

* You can carry a stove and other items to prepare food there or carry home-cooked packaged food.

* There are no tea or coffee stalls on the way. Therefore, it is suggested to carry your choice of beverage.

* Enthusiastic photographers should carry their cameras as there are various opportunities for clicking pictures.

* You must carry bottled water.

* You can carry a picnic mat and sit around to enjoy your meal on the way.

* For trekking, you must carry proper gear and ensure that you are trekking in a group with an experienced guide.

* Remember to carry your trekking shoes.