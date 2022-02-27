PULSE POLIO DRIVE: Polio drops administered to 1.53 lakh children in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the national pulse polio drive, 1.53 lakh kids in Dhar district aged up to five years were administered polio drops on Sunday, informed District Panchayat CEO KL Meena.

Earlier, Meena inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to a child.

The health department had set up about 2354 B type booths, 97 transit booths, 38 mobile booths and 81 C type booths aiming to administer polio drops to a maximum number of kids in the district.

CMHO Dr Radhuvanshi said that thanks to the efforts of the health department team and high enthusiasm of the parents, the department achieved 85 per cent of the target set for Sunday.

CMHO added that the department engaged Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers to ensure that the department reached up to every nuke and corner of the district for this drive.

Dhar Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Shirish Radhuvanshi, Civil Surgeon Dr ML Malviya, District Health Officer Dr KK Soni, Dr Ashok Kumar Patel and district vaccination officer were present on the occasion.

