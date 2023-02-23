PRINCIPAL BURNING CASE: Accused shifted to jail inmates’ ward

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The accused, who set the principal of BM college Vimukta Sharma ablaze, was shifted to the jail inmates’ ward in the MY hospital on Wednesday. He received about 11 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment. He is stated to be out of danger and the police will arrest him after he recovers.

Principal Sharma received about 80 per cent of burns and was battling for life in a city hospital while the accused Ashutosh Shrivastav received burns on hands and chest while setting the principal ablaze outside the college campus on Monday. After seeing his condition improving, he was shifted to the jail inmates’ ward in the custody of the police in the hospital.

IG (Rural) Rakesh Gupta said the investigation is underway. The statements of the accused, his family members and the faculty of the college are being taken. The evidence is also being collected into the case.

College principals and teachers take out rally from Gandhi Hall to Regal Square on Wednesday |

College teachers seek Protection Act after attack on principal Sharma

Faculty members from colleges in the city on Wednesday sought “Teacher Protection Act”, two days after BM College of Pharmacy principal Vimukta Sharma was set ablaze by an ex-student.

“The state government should implement ‘Teachers Protection Act’ so that teachers can fearlessly discharge their duties,” said Private College Principals’ Association president, Dr Rajeev Jhalani, and secretary, Dr Sachin Sharma.

Protesting the murderous assault on Sharma, nearly 500 college principals and teachers took out a silent rally. They sported black bands and walked from Gandhi Hall at Regal Square.

“The rally was taken out to convey a message to the society and the government that the teachers

who impart education to the children are now feeling scared and helpless after the incident taken place with Sharma,”Jhalani said.

The participants of the rally reiterated their demand of handing over the trial of the case to a fast track court so that she could get justice at the earliest.

They also stated that the treatment expenses of Sharma, who is struggling between life and death at Choithram Hospital, should be borne from the “Chief Minister’s Relief Fund”.

They also demanded police patrolling around all colleges, especially in “girls college and co-ed college” during college hours.

