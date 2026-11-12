Prime Suspect In Ishaan Murder Case Held In Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested the prime suspect, Nihal Sharma, in the Ishaan murder case on Thursday and seized two vehicles allegedly linked to the incident.

After the incident, police admitted Sharma to a hospital in Udaipur for treatment. He was later brought to Shri Ram Hospital in Neemuch for further treatment, where police arrived with a heavy force on Thursday and took him into custody.

Sharma was subsequently taken to Cantt police station in an ambulance under tight security. A large number of police personnel were deployed on the hospital premises during the operation to maintain security.

During the investigation, police also seized two vehicles allegedly connected to the murder case. These included a white Thar and a white-and-black i20 car. Both vehicles were found without number plates.

The arrest of Sharma and seizure of the vehicles mark a significant development in the investigation into Ishaan's murder.

Police are now examining other aspects of the case, including the possible involvement of the seized vehicles in the incident.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and uncover additional details surrounding the murder.