Preparation of Magnificent MP investor summit complete

Indore: Preparations for Magnificent Madhya Pradesh, an investor summit scheduled to be held in the city on October 17, are completed.

Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi reviewed the preparations of the event at his office on Tuesday. At the meeting, Kumar Purushottam, Executive Director MP State Industrial Development Corporation informed that all preparations for the event have been completed.

An exhibition showcasing the strengths of Madhya Pradesh will be inaugurated on 17th October. The main event will be held on October 18, in which all the major industrialists of the country will participate. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the programme.

Divisional Commissioner Tripathi inquired about the work completed so far from all the nodal officers. He said that a liaising officer and security officer should also be appointed for each guest industrialist. Decoration work will also be done at the city airport, along the route leading to the city and the major places in the city. The Municipal Corporation will ensure proper signage, street lights as well as repair of roads at all major places. Information about the traffic system and parking was given by the traffic police.

Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav, SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Ashish Singh, IDA CEO Vivek Shrotiya and all concerned officers were present in the meeting.