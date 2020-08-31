Pranab Mukherjee passes away: MP politicians pour condolence; Mother India has lost her virtuous son, says CM

Condolences poured in after the unfortunate demise of the former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday condoled the death of Pranab Mukherjee, saying the Mother India has lost her "virtuous and devoted son".
Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in an army hospital in Delhi where he was admitted on August 10.
"Deeply saddened to hear that former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. Today, mother India has lost her virtuous and devoted son. I pray to god for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this profound sorrow," Chouhan tweeted.
Former CM Kamal Nath also grieved the death of Pranab Mukherjee. Taking to his twitter handle, Nath said, "Received the news of the demise of Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of the country. Had an opportunity to work long hours with Mukherjee. A skilled politician, a man of the simple personality and with visionary motives. His death is a personal loss for me."
MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said,"Shook and saddened by the passing away of PranabMukherjee ji, a stalwart of Indian polity who has left behind an unmatched legacy; a vacuum that can never be filled. My sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones.
Water Resource Minister Tulsiram Silawat said,
State home minister recalled the day of his meet with the departed soul. Mishra said, "During the stay in Datia as President, there was an opportunity of close proximity to Pranab Mukherjee. Weigh first and then speak. This was the great quality of his dignified personality. His death has marked the end of an era of politics in the country."
Jitu Patwari on his twitter handle said, "The death of former President, renowned economist Pranab Mukherjee is the end of an era. I pray to God to give the great soul a place in its shrines."
