Poor Welfare Week: Several welfare measures planned by MP govt

Indore: Under the Poor Welfare Week, an amount of Rs 800 crore will be given by the Chief Minister to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on September 22.



The cooperative banks will provide loans to farmers at zero per cent interest. Eligible farmers can register themselves through their mobiles via the link released by the cooperatives department.



Deputy Commissioner Cooperatives Madan Gajbhiye and Chief Executive Officer of Indore Co-operative Bank SK Khare informed that 120 primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies and all the 19 branches Indore

Premier Co-operative Bank located in rural areas have started the process of registration from Thursday. So far, about eight thousand farmers have been registered on the portal online. About 65,000 farmers of the district have been provided loans at zero per cent interest rate by Indore Premier Cooperative

Bank. An appeal has been made to register farmers who have availed crop loans at zero per cent interest rate and who have received benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.



Along with this, registration process would be done to include milk cattle owners for working capital and fishermen who have availed Kisan Credit Card from Indore Premier Cooperative Bank at zero per cent interest rate.

