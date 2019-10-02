Police seek death penalty for minors

Ratlam: In the case of rape of a minor school girl recently, police investigation has so far revealed many startling facts. The crime committed by two minors is no less than crime committed by major criminals and therefore police is working on the lines of life imprisonment for the accused minors or death sentence. Talking to media persons at the police control room on Wednesday, SP Gaurav Tiwari said that Special Investigation Team of police (SIT) constituted has commenced its investigations.

Tiwari said that on October 1 as per law police investigated the minor criminals after permission from Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act judge in presence of minor accused’s relatives. It was revealed that on the day of rape at the girl’s house the accused also committed theft of Rs 2,000 from the almirah and thus Section 380 has been added in this case.

SP said that police has also recovered earrings which were obtained by the minor accused while blackmailing the girl student. SP said that victim was not only raped by her classmate and his friend at her house but also at Hotel Ashirwad. SP said that police investigations so far revealed startling facts about the serious crime. He said that within three weeks period SIT will submit its report which includes forensic, cyber and legal experts.

SP said that call recordings, photographs, blackmailing modus operandi, illegal recovery and crime of gang rape has led to believe that the crime committed by minor accused was of a very serious nature and no less than crime by major criminals.

SP said that besides the two minor accused police have also got solid proof against the five other co accused: Shakeel, Sayyed Abidali, Imran, Deepak Chauhan and Pradeep Agrawal. Police have seized mobile phones, CCTV footage, hotel register, clothes, bed sheet and a scooty. All the co accused are on police remand till October 3. SIT investigation is in full swing and on finding new proof police may also increase the sections and police remand of the five co accused can also be sought to be extended.