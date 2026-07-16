PMGSY Roads Damaged, Jhirnya Tehsil Villagers Allege Official Inaction In Khargone | FP Photo

Jhirniya (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Jhirniya tehsil under Khargone have alleged large-scale damage to roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), claiming a contractor engaged in laying optical fibre cables has excavated road shoulders at several locations without adequate safeguards.

Villagers have accused officials of failing to take timely action despite repeated complaints.

The latest incident occurred near the Khedapati Hanuman Temple on the Malipura road, where a JCB machine allegedly excavated land adjoining the asphalt road while laying underground cables.

According to locals, the digging damaged water pipeline connections, leading to a dispute between the temple committee and the contractor. Following objections, the work was temporarily halted and the matter was reported to PMGSY officials and the local administration.

Residents said photographs of the site were sent to SDM Lokesh Chapre, but claimed no senior official visited the location. They also alleged the contractor continued work despite protests and questioned why no effective action had been taken.

Temple committee members and villagers alleged there was administrative inaction, claiming damaged machinery was occasionally seized only to be released later, allowing work to resume. They expressed concern that repeated excavation was weakening PMGSY roads and increasing the risk of accidents.

Assistant Manager Sandeep Srivastava of PMGSY, Khargone, said he was unable to visit the site but would inspect it on Thursday. PMGSY General Manager Yogesh Sharma said Assistant Manager Srivastava had been directed to take action, adding that several PMGSY roads had already been damaged and the matter required attention.