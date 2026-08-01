PMAY EWS Residents Protest Outside Minister Chaitanya Kashyap's Home Over Eviction Notices In MP's Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) housing complex at Dosi village, built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), staged a protest outside Cabinet Minister Chaitanya Kashyap's Station Road residence on Saturday against eviction notices issued by the Municipal Corporation over pending dues.

The protesters sat on the road, raised slogans and demanded withdrawal of the notices, arguing that their grievances should be addressed before any eviction action is taken.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot and persuaded the residents to end the protest peacefully.

The demonstration followed Friday's confrontation at the housing complex, where a Municipal Corporation team had gone to serve notices to 208 beneficiaries directing them to clear outstanding dues within three days.

The visit led to a dispute that escalated into stone-pelting and physical scuffles, with videos of the incident circulating on social media.

The Municipal Corporation has warned that beneficiaries who fail to clear their dues by Aug 4 could face legal action, including eviction, as per rules.

To resolve the issue, the police informed residents that the Municipal Corporation had set up a special camp at the housing complex to hear grievances and facilitate payment of allotment dues.

Municipal Commissioner Anil Bhana personally supervised the camp along with municipal engineers and other officials, following which the protesters dispersed peacefully.