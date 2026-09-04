PM Surya Ghar Scheme Delivers ₹502 Crore Subsidy In Malwa-Nimar | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is gaining momentum across western Madhya Pradesh, with more than 69,000 solar plants installed and over Rs 502 crore in subsidies disbursed directly to consumers.

According to Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, 69,069 solar plants have been installed across the Malwa-Nimar region. Nearly 30,000 installations are in Indore district, the highest in the region, followed by Ujjain and Ratlam.

As of Thursday evening, more than 65,000 consumers had received subsidies totalling over Rs 502 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Subsidies for other eligible consumers are being processed after completion of prescribed procedures and submission of required documents.

Company Managing Director Anup Kumar Singh said efforts are underway to encourage consumers to join the scheme and raise awareness about its benefits. Superintending Engineers are regularly reviewing applications and implementation.

Thousands of consumers are installing rooftop solar systems every month under the scheme, which offers a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 per consumer.

Nearly 235 MW of solar capacity has been installed under the scheme in western Madhya Pradesh. The rooftop systems are expected to promote cleaner energy and reduce consumers dependence on conventional electricity.