Pipliyamandi: Woman gets three months jail in cheque bounce case

Representational image/ Pixabay

Pipliyamandi (Madhya Pradesh): Court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Sakshi Prasad sentenced a woman to three months rigorous imprisonment in a cheque bounce case. The court slapped a fine of Rs 1.81 lakh on her as well.

Petitioner's lawyer Jainul Mansoori informed that his client BJP leader and former corporator representative Mahohar Kabra has lodged a petition against Nirmala, wife of Mohanlal, a resident of Ninora village. In his petition, Kabra informed that Nirmala had purchased his Ninora situated land and prepared its registry as per the existing market guideline. The buyer handed over three cheques of Rs 1 lakh each and kept the remaining Rs 3 lakh in balance.

After this, the complainant Manohar Kabra deposited one of the Rs 1 lakh cheque in the bank, but it bounced.

Later, Manohar Kabra filed a complaint against Nirmala in court through advocate Mansoori.

In the court, Nirmala's defence said she had paid the entire amount mentioned in the registry, and the three cheques of Rs 1 lakh each lying with Manohar were to be returned after the registry. However, the defence alleged that Manohar did not return the cheques and wrongfully deposited one of the cheques and then lodged case of cheque bounce against Nirmala.

The court, after hearing the arguments of the advocates of both sides, agreed with the arguments of the petitioner's lawyer Mansoori and delivered a verdict in favour of the complainant Manohar Kabra.

Court sentenced Nirmala to three months of rigorous imprisonment and ordered her to pay Rs 1.81 lakh to the complainant (including 9 per cent interest).