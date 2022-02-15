Pipalrawan: Saraswati School organises convocation ceremony

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Convocation ceremony and teacherís honour ceremony was organised here at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir on Monday. Administrator Suresh Nahar presided over the event. The special guests were managing committee members Babulal Mukati, Kishore Tapadiya and Sumit Bhama.

Keynote speakers and chief guest department coordinator Mahendra Singh Sisodiya emphasized on utilization of school education in progress of society and nation. Managing committee member Ashok Nahar provided career guidance to the aspiring students. During the event, project files were distributed among 11th and 12th class students.

The managing committee members honored the Acharya family and presented gifts to them. The event was successfully conducted by Vivek Sharma, while a vote of thanks was proposed by Vinod Dhakad at the end of the event.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:59 PM IST