Pickup Vehicle Carrying Labourers Overturned - Woman Labourer Was Killed And Eight Were Injured

Pickup Vehicle Carrying Labourers Overturned: A Woman Labourer Was Killed And Eight Injured | FP photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman labourer was killed and eight others sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle carrying labourers overturned near Ritora village on the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane road late on Monday night.

Police said the accident occurred around 8 pm near Kanvan while the labourers were returning from construction work in Meethikhedi village near Barnagar.

According to police, contractor Arjun Banjara of Kalibhatod village had taken the labourers along with a mixer machine in a pickup vehicle for roof construction work. While returning, the driver allegedly swerved to avoid a car coming from the wrong side, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn.

Sushilabai, 30, died on the spot after getting trapped beneath the vehicle. Her children, Lucky, 8 and Bulbul, 10, sustained injuries in the accident.

Other injured persons were identified as Vishal Bhil, Sandeep Bhil, Pankaj Bhil, Kundan Banjara, Sonu Banjara and Parvatibai. Doctors referred four injured persons to Ratlam for advanced treatment.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot, cleared traffic with the help of a crane and supervised rescue operations. Police registered a case of accidental death after conducting the post-mortem examination.