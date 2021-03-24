Phoolon ke rang se: Making Holi colour from petals in Khajrana Temple, Indore

Indore: Have you ever wondered that the flowers which you offer on temple can play an important role in protecting the environment from getting polluted and can also protect you from remaining safe from infection of colors in Holi celebration.

The city’s most venerable temple, Khajrana Ganesh Temple which itself is famous for graciousness on all the devotees it is now initiating towards becoming zero waste temple of the city.

Zero Waste Temple

The temple’s management samiti is using the flowers of marigold and rose offered to the temple in making herbal-colors for celebration of Holi.

Manpreet Arora, who is one the members of the team making color said that each and every petal of the flower offered in the entire premises of the temple is collected and transformed into colors.

Flower into color

The flowers are dried in sunlight and by other methods and then they are processed into colors.

From Rose flowers Gulal powder is made and from marigold yellow color powder is made.

Price

The market rate of Marigold is Rs 42 per kg and red rose is Rs 150 per kg. The colors which are made will be sold for in 400 gm packets for Rs 80. The packets are made available at two shops.

Complete use of waste

According to the temple authorities said that from the leaves incense sticks are made. Earlier, flowers were used in making manure but looking at the Holi festival the colors are made. Paper and other things are also recycled.

Teams making color

A team of over 10 men and women are making colors for the last one month. So far 80 kg color has been made and over 120 kg color will be made till the Holi celebration.

Area of temple- 13 Acre

Daily footfall- 15,000 devotees (average)

Total temples- 33 temples

Flowers collected- 5 to 7 quintals

Color made till yet- 80 kg

Color to be made- 120 kg

Target- 200 kg

Color cost- Rs 80 per 400 gm

Shops where color is available

1. Eco Mart at Palasia

2. Laddu shop infront of temple