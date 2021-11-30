​PG 3rd semester exams in offline mode from Dec 22

Indore

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to hold third semester exams of traditional post-graduate courses from December 23 in offline mode.“We released timetable for MCom, MSc and MHSc third semester exams which are starting from December 22,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

DAVV is preparing to hold winter semester exams. It has planned to commence old semesters', barring first semester, exams of all major post-graduate courses, including MBA from December itself.First semester exams will start in January.

The reason is being the implementation of New Education Policy from session 2021-22.The NEP has been implemented from session 2021-22 so it will be applicable on new batches.

As scheme of exam as per NEP is not ready, DAVV will take time to hold first semester exam.DAVV has already taken information on seating arrangements from colleges.

As per directives of Department of Higher Education, DAVV is going to hold exams in offline mode with ensuring social distancing. Exam centres can accommodate only 50 per cent of its total seating capacity. So, DAVV has increased examination centres this year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:29 AM IST