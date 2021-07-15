Petrol! NOT OUT @ Rs 110.05, diesel Rs 1.17 shy of touching century

Indore: Hike in the prices of petrol and diesel has become a ‘new normal’ in the Covid-19 crisis era. Since the last six months, there has been no let up in the rising prices.

With a rise in 36 paise, petrol price stood at Rs 110.05 for the first time on Thursday showing an increase of 17.88 per litre in the last six and half months (till July 15). The diesel rates which decreased 17 paisa on Monday again increased 17 paisa on Thursday reaching Rs 98.83 per litre

The inflated rates of petrol are burning the pockets all over the state, and people at Anuppur are paying the highest rate of Rs 112.40 per litre in the state. This was followed by Rs 112.36 at Shahdol, Rs 112.25 at Balaghat and Rs 112.16 at Rewa.

The petrol prices in Indore remained constant for the last two days at Rs 109.68 and increased on Thursday. This year, as per the records, the highest hike in petrol rates of Rs 4.46 occurred in June when it jumped from Rs 102.76 to Rs 107.22. Similarly, Rs 3.92 hike in May from Rs 98.57 to Rs 102.49 and Rs 2.83 from Rs 107.22 to Rs 110.05 in just 15 days of July.