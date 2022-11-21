Petlawad: Rs 92L ganja seized, one arrested

FP Photo

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal cultivation of ganja in cotton and tur fields, Petlawad police on Monday raided two agriculture fields and seized 410 plants of ganja weighing around 9.5 quintals.

Addressing media persons here at Sarangi police outpost, SP Agam Jain informed that the total market value of seized material stands at around Rs 92 lakh. Police arrested one cultivator, while another managed to flee the spot.

Petlawad sub-divisional officer (police) Sonu Dawar informed that the police team from Sarangi police out-post and Petlawad police station got the tip-off about the cultivation going on in a big way. Taking cognisance of the matter, a police team raided an agriculture field in Hanumantya village and recovered 290 plants weighing around 6.29 quintals with a total value of around Rs 60 lakh. Police arrested field owner Pissulal alias Pichulal Meda, 50, a resident of Hanumantya village.

In the same village, police raided the field owned by Amarsingh Garwal and seized 120 plants with a total weight of around 3.25 quintals. The market value of this material is around Rs 32 lakh. Amarsingh managed to flee the spot. SDOP Dawar informed that police booked both the owners under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for illegal cultivation of banned substances and a search for Amarsingh is on.

