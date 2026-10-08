Petlawad Krishi Upaj Mandi Pushes Auction-Based Trading | Reperesentative Image

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Traders registered with Petlawad Krishi Upaj Mandi were instructed to conduct agricultural produce business within the Mandi premises to ensure regular auction-based trading.

The directions were issued at a meeting chaired by SDM and Mandi in-charge officer Ritika Patidar. Registered traders from Petlawad tehsil and sub-Mandis at Bamniya, Karvad, Sarangi and Jhakanwada participated.

Patidar discussed implementation of the Bhavantar Payment Scheme and appealed to farmer representatives to encourage farmers to register under the scheme and sell produce at the Mandi. Problems faced by traders and farmers were also discussed.

Mandi secretary Uday Singh Chauhan said soybean procurement began at the main Petlawad Mandi yard on Sept 29 and produce was arriving daily. On Thursday, soybean fetched a highest price of Rs 6,325 per quintal.

Produce was also arriving at Bamniya sub-Mandi, while officials directed that Sarangi sub-Mandi be made operational.

Kisan Union president Mahendra Haman and Jitendra Patidar said regular Mandi operations would be possible only if registered traders stopped direct purchases from shops, warehouses and rural areas within a 5 km radius.

Patidar and Chauhan appealed to traders and farmers to conduct transactions through the Mandi premises.