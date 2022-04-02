Petlawad: Cops claim to have solved blind murder

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of four people including the wife of the deceased, Petlawad police have claimed to have solved the blind murder case of one Kailash Bhuria.

Kailash, 28, a resident of Malthania village that falls under Petlawad police station limit was found dead at Sater village on Bamniya ñ Khawasa road on the morning of March 30.

The accused first strangulated Kailash, while he was sleeping outside his house and later dumped the body on the Bamniya ñ Khawasa road. To ensure that he was dead, accused Bablu and his accomplice stabbed him repeatedly and crushed his head with a boulder.

Sub-divisional officer (police) Sonu Dawar informed that accused Bablu had an extra-marital affair with Sunita and the duo has decided to eliminate Kailash from their way.

Those who were arrested include, the deceased's wife Sunita Bhuria, Bablu Bhuria, 35, Sursingh Bhuria, 35, both residents of Multhania village and Kailash Damor, 22, a resident of Kajaliya village. Police have recovered rope, knife, stone and a motorcycle which were used in the crime.

