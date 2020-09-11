Petlawad Blast Anniversary: 5 years on CM Chouhan’s promises remain unfulfilled, allege kin of victims

Petlawad: Petlawad town of Jhabua district is going to observe fifth anniversary of horrific blast incident. People here have unanimously decided to observe village bandh in memory of those who lost their lives in the blast and observe the anniversary of the event as a black day on Saturday.

Over 7 lost their lives, while 80 others were severely injured in the blast in a huge quantity of mining explosives—gelatin rods—stocked illegally in a warehouse.

Kin of victims or injured taking a dig at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state government which made tall promises for the welfare of family members of victims of Petlawad blast said that promises are still unfulfilled even years after the tragedy.

“At the time of the tragedy and during electioneering, Chouhan and his ministers made several promises. But these promises remain unfulfilled. Victims’ family members are still mourning their loved ones,” kin of victims claimed.

Ramkanya bai, wife of Sunil Parmar, who lost his life said that after blast Chief Minister promised them that their loans will be waived off.

However, even after passage of five years of the incident the bank is sending loan recovery notices to us. Ramkanyabai informed that Sunil took Rs 2.5 lakh farm loan from the State Bank of India. Before incident, Sunil already repaid Rs one lakh. In blast, Sunil lost his life and Parmar family lost its only bread earner.

As government is yet to fulfill its promise, the due loan amount and interest till December 2019 totals Rs 2.24 lakh.

Now bank is sending recovery notices and in case of failure to repayment, bank officials said that family could face jail.

Ramkanyabai, is somehow managing her livelihood said that this year she had sown soybean, tomato, chilly crop, but majority of crop was destroyed due to rain and pest attack.

Many of the locals who lost their near and dears in a blast raised question on the political leaders promises saying that after blast Chief Minister Chouhan had visited the village and promised that Shahid Park will be developed in the village in memory of victims, but even five years after the incident, no step has been taken by the government so far.

When contacted local MLA Vaalsingh Meda said that Congress stands by the victim and their family members. Meda said that chief minister Chouhan must fulfill their promises as earliest.

Member of parliament Gumansingh Damore claimed that whatever promises made by the Chief Minister Chouhan or his party has almost fulfilled, and remaining promises will be fulfilled soon. State government always stand by the victims and their family members, he claimed.