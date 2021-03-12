Parts of Madhya Pradesh receive drizzle, might prevail for next two days

People in parts of Madhya Pradesh, including state capital Bhopal, woke up to cloudy skies, drizzle and sound of thunder on Friday.

Barring Rewa, Indore and Ujjain divisions, parts of the rest of the divisions in the state received light rainfall in the last 24 hours, P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office, said.

"Upper air cyclonic pressure over south-east Madhya Pradesh and induced upper air circulation over western Rajasthan are causing these drizzles and change in weather," he said.

Another westerly disturbance was in the offing, he said, adding that such weather conditions might prevail in the state for the next two days.

Guna, Mandla, Nowgaon in Chhatarpur, and Jabalpur received 13.0, 6.0, 0.2 and 1.0 mm rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday. Umaria andhill station of Pachmarhi recorded 0.8 mm rainfall each.