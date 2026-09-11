Parents, Others Booked For Minor Girl’s Marriage In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Thursday registered a case against the parents of a minor girl under sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, after a complaint was submitted by Mahendra Pathak, a member of the Child Marriage Core Group of the Women and Child Development Department.

According to the police, the complaint stated that a minor girl was married on June 24, 2026, at Dream World Resort on Nainod Road near Gomatgiri. The complaint stated that the girl was 17 years and five months old at the time of the marriage.

Pathak stated that the marriage was conducted despite the family being informed of the legal provisions and an affidavit being submitted. As the girl was below 18 years of age, the marriage falls under the category of child marriage.

Following the complaint and a letter from the district programme officer of the Women and Child Development Department, Gandhi Nagar police station staff registered the FIR and started an investigation.

The case has been registered against the parents of the girl and people allegedly involved in the marriage under the relevant provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.