Over A Month-Long LPG Crisis Ended In Udaigarh; Tulsi Indane Gas Agency dispatched A Delivery Vehicle Within Two Hours

The Month-Long Lpg Crisis Ended In Udaigarh | FP photo

Udaigarh (Madhya Pradesh): The impact of responsible journalism was evident in Udaigarh on Wednesday, when Tulsi Indane Gas Agency dispatched a delivery vehicle within two hours of a report published in The Free Press Journal that same day, bringing relief to hundreds of consumers affected by a month-long LPG supply crisis.

For several weeks, consumers had been forced to travel nearly 15 km to Ranapur to collect gas cylinders, despite repeated complaints and administrative warnings to the agency.

The situation remained difficult even on Wednesday morning, with consumers still travelling to Ranapur in private vehicles as late as 8 am, spending additional time and money to secure cylinders.

Following publication of the report, the Jhabua district administration intervened immediately and directed the agency operator to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply in rural areas.

The agency then contacted consumers already travelling towards Ranapur and informed them, "There is no need to come anymore, we are reaching Udaigarh ourselves."

A distribution vehicle arrived in Udaigarh shortly after 10 am, ending the immediate crisis. Consumers whose bookings had remained pending for 10 to 12 days finally received cylinders.

The supply disruption had continued for more than a month, with villagers alleging that their complaints were repeatedly ignored.

Consumers expressed gratitude for highlighting the issue, along with Collector Yogesh Bharsat, district supply officer Sanjay Patil and Naib Tehsildar Gajraj Singh Solanki for their intervention.