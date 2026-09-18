Over 5 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Indore, 2.51 Lakh Lit Around Rajwada On PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday

Over 5 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Indore, 2.51 Lakh Lit Around Rajwada On PM Modi’s Birthday | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 5 lakh diyas illuminated homes, public spaces and major intersections across Indore on Thursday evening as the BJP launched its Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the party claimed.

The main programme was held around Rajwada and in front of the Ahilya Mata statue, where citizens and BJP workers lit lamps and prayed for the Prime Minister’s long life and good health.

According to BJP City President Sumit Mishra, 2.51 lakh diyas were lit around Rajwada, while lamps were also lit at the homes of beneficiaries and other residents across the city.

Mishra said the campaign aimed to highlight the benefits of various Central government welfare schemes.

Beneficiaries, party workers and citizens lit Aashirwad ke Diye and prayed for Modi’s longevity and good health.

According to the party, the campaign covered 85 wards, 35 mandals, 345 Shakti Kendras and 2,097 polling booths.

BJP workers visited beneficiary families and other households to light lamps. Participants also took a pledge for Viksit Bharat 2047.