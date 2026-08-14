Over 2,500 Join Grand Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Ahead Of Independence Day In MP's Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): More than 2,500 people joined the district-level Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra across the city on Thursday ahead of Independence Day.

The procession began from the Martyrs' Memorial, Gyan Mandir College and Dussehra Ground.

Youth, women, children, traders, employees and representatives of social and religious organisations joined the event, carrying the national flag and raising slogans, including Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram, along major city roads.

MLAs Dilip Singh Parihar, Omprakash Saklecha and Madhav Maru, BJP district president Vandana Khandelwal, Municipal Council President Swati Chopra, District Panchayat President Sajjan Singh Chauhan, Collector Himanshu Chandra and Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas joined the procession.

The Social worker Arul Ashok Arora welcomed participants with a shower of flowers at the concluding point.

At Bharat Mata Square, participants performed Bharat Mata Aarti, sang the national anthem and honoured veterans for their contributions.

Organisers said the yatra aimed to promote national unity and remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters, with people from different sections of society carrying tricolours along the route.