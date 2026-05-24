Ouch, It’s Hot! Fuel Prices Burn A Hole In The Pocket; Petrol Crosses ₹111-Mark Across MP | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The continuing rise in fuel prices is not only burdening commuters and transporters but also putting pressure on petrol pump operators, as petrol and diesel rates witnessed another sharp increase on Friday.

Petrol prices rose by 94 paise per litre, while diesel became costlier by 95 paise. With the latest hike, petrol is now retailing at Rs 111.70 per litre and diesel at Rs 96.90 per litre in the city.

Since May 14, petrol prices have increased by Rs 5.16 per litre, while diesel rates have climbed by Rs 4.97 per litre, raising concerns over inflation and higher transportation costs affecting essential commodities.

Amid the persistent hikes, speculation has grown over whether petrol prices may soon touch Rs 115 per litre. However, Indore Petroleum Dealers Association president Rajendra Singh Vasu dismissed such claims as speculative, saying fuel prices depend entirely on international crude oil rates and geopolitical developments.

“No one can accurately predict future rates. If crude oil prices rise globally, fuel prices here will naturally increase,” Vasu said.

He added that rising prices were also adversely affecting petrol pump operators, who are being forced to arrange additional working capital due to frequent revisions in rates before fuel consignments reach outlets.

Vasu explained that if a dealer orders fuel when petrol is priced at Rs 106.20 per litre and the rate rises to Rs 110.50 before delivery, the dealer has to bear the difference on the updated price.

He further said consumers are increasingly opting for fixed-value fuel purchases such as Rs 100 or Rs 200 instead of buying by volume. “Earlier, Rs 200 fetched nearly two litres of petrol, but now customers receive much less fuel. As volume decreases, dealer earnings also shrink,” he said.

With global crude oil prices remaining volatile amid international tensions, both consumers and fuel traders fear further pressure on household budgets in the coming weeks.