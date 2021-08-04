Only one Covid positive case found in Indore

Indore: Only one sample tested Covid positive out of 9,194 samples sent for lab testing on Wednesday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 0.0109 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 1,52,998. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remains 1391 so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday was 20,84,423. As many as 9,192 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.

As many as 24 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 1,51,584 patients have been discharged so far including the 5 who were discharged on Wednesday.