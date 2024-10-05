'Non-Hindus Not Allowed,' Banners Put Up Outside Garba Pandals In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Controversy over garba gained steam on Saturday—Day 3 of Navratri. The Hindu outfits, along with the organisers, have decided to ban the entry of non-Hindus in the garba pandals in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

The decision comes two days after a garba event hosted by a Muslim organiser was cancelled in Indore.

In fact, a city Qazi in Ratlam has appealed to the Muslim community to avoid attending fairs and events during Navratri. He asked him to stay at home during the Hindu festivities amid the reports circulating on social media.

Qazi Ahmed, in his letter, stated that wandering in the market and fairs is against Deen-e-Islam, and people, especially youths, must avoid it.

'Non-Hindus not allowed,' reads the banner at the entry gate

Garba pandals are witnessing a huge crowd. Therefore, banners barring the entry of non-Hindus have been put outside the garba and dandiya events.

"Gair Hindu ka pravesh varjit hai" (Non-Hinuds are not allowed); such posters were spotted at the main gate of garba pandals at Maa Padmavati Mata Mandir, Palace Navyuvak Mandal Mahalwara, Shri Ram Navyuvak Mandal, and more.

Similarly, the organisers have also stressed maintaining the dress code and attending the religious event in traditional clothing.