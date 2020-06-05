Nisarga impact in Indore: Rain damages Rs 9 lakh wheat stock in markets

Indore: The rains caused by the weakened Nisarga damaged 500 quintal wheat, worth over Rs 9 lakh. The consignment was kept in the open at Lamxibai Nagar and Chhawani Ananj Markets.

However, downplaying the matter, traders said the damage quantum was low as the booty contained low quality wheat following the closure of the market thanks to the Covid menace. Manoj Kala, President of Krishi Upaj Vyapasri Sangathan, said the damaged wheat belonged to traders and not farmers. The damage could have been more if both markets were open. The sheds were not of great help. The wheat was, however, covered by thick sheets but the downpour was so powerful that the stock got wet.

Kala said, "Around 300 quintal wheat in Laxmi Nagar Anaj Mandi and approximately 200 quintal in Chhawani mandi got damaged. Which was worth Rs 9 lakh.