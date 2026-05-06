NHAI: Arjun Barod Overbridge To Be Open For Commuters In 15 Days In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of daily commuters passing through the Arjun Barod village section of National Highway 52 Agra-Bombay Road will soon find relief from the heavy traffic jams on the tattered service road.

The Arjun Barod overbridge is almost ready and will be opened for the movement of vehicles in the next 10 to 15 days, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said.

Commuters from Dewas and Indore who passed through the village during the construction of the overbridge recall the entire traffic being diverted to a poorly conditioned service road.

The situation worsened during the monsoon season. While government officials deny the claim, reports suggest three people died after their health conditions deteriorated during heavy traffic jams at that point.

The NHAI began the construction of the overbridge about three years ago at Rs 110 crore. The project was initiated alongside two other overbridges on NH 52, including one each at the MR 10 junction of AB Road and at Ralamandal Square.

The six-lane overbridge is nearing completion, and the final laying of bituminous concrete is currently in progress, a top official of NHAI informed this correspondent

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The Arjun Barod overbridge is almost ready. Currently, the work of putting the final layer of bituminous concrete is underway. We are hoping to open the overbridge for the movement of vehicles in the next 10 to 15 days.

Pravin Yadav, Project Director, Project Implementation Union (PIU), Indore