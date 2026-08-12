NH-56 Construction Delayed In MP’s Aalirajpur: Jobat MLA Seeks Centre’s Urgent Action | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jobat MLA Sena Mahesh Patel has written to Union minister Nitin Gadkari and the road ministry secretary, seeking an early start to construction of the 28-km Ambua-Sejwada stretch of National Highway 56 in Aalirajpur district.

Patel said more than two years had passed since the groundbreaking ceremony was held through video conferencing on Jan 21, 2024, but construction had yet to begin.

She said the existing single-lane road is damaged and potholed at several places, with conditions worsening during the rainy season. Heavy traffic and the poor condition of the road also increase the risk of accidents.

Patel highlighted difficulties faced by patients and pregnant women, saying many residents travel to Dahod in Gujarat for medical treatment.

Transporting seriously ill patients and women in labour over the damaged stretch is difficult and delays in reaching hospitals could pose risks, she said.

The MLA said construction of the highway would improve connectivity for residents of rural areas, provide easier access to Gujarat and help patients reach healthcare facilities.

Patel urged the Centre and the department concerned to accord priority to the project and initiate construction in the public interest.

She sought immediate action, citing the prolonged delay since the groundbreaking ceremony and difficulties being faced by commuters on the route.

388th Durgadas Rathore Jayanti today

The Kshatriya Rathore community will celebrate the 388th birth anniversary of Durgadas Rathore on Thursday with a procession and felicitation of meritorious students and literary figures.

Rathore Samaj president Mahendra Tawli said the procession will begin at 9 am from Ranchod Rai Temple and pass through the city’s main roads before reaching Shrinath Marriage Garden at Dahod Naka. A felicitation ceremony will be held there at noon.

Durgadas Utsav Samiti president Kantilal Rathore urged women to wear pink sarees and men to wear white clothes to reflect community unity.

Rathore Yuva Manch president Krishnakant Chaudhary appealed to youth to participate with discipline, while Rathore Samaj Mahila Mandal president Kirti Manish Rathore urged women to join in large numbers.

Durgadas Rathore is remembered for protecting Ajit Singh from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and helping restore Marwar’s kingdom.