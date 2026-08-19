NGT Orders Kshipra Rejuvenation, Directs UMC To Stop Untreated Sewage Discharge In MP's Ujjain | Representative image

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, has directed the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and Ujjain Collector to ensure that no untreated sewage or wastewater is discharged into any water body or the river Kshipra.

The State Pollution Control Board has been directed to conduct inspections at 15-day intervals and, wherever violations are found, ensure remedial and punitive action, including calculation and recovery of environmental compensation.

In an application filed by Ramesh Dwivedi against State of Madhya Pradesh and others, the NGT has issued significant directions for the protection, rejuvenation and ecological restoration of the river Kshipra, particularly in view of the Simhastha Mahaparv-2028.

The order was passed on Aug 17 by the bench comprising judicial member Sheo Kumar Singh and expert member Prashant Gargava.

The Tribunal observed that the river Kshipra is not merely a watercourse but an integral part of the religious, cultural and civilisational identity of Ujjain/Avantika.

The bench emphasised that protection of the river is both an environmental necessity and a duty towards the religious and cultural heritage of the region.

The Joint Committee constituted by the NGT reported that Ujjain presently generates approximately 85 MLD of sewage, which is expected to increase to nearly 350 MLD during Simhastha 2028.

Water samples collected from the Kshipra showed BOD levels ranging from 8-12 mg/L, against the prescribed bathing-water standard of 3 mg/L.

The Tribunal also noted that the Kshipra has been identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as a Priority III polluted river stretch, based on the 2022-2023 assessment. Out of 14 drains in and around Ujjain, 11 have reportedly been tapped.

However, Piliyakhal, Hatkeshwar and Bhairavgarh drains were found to be continuing to discharge untreated or contaminated wastewater into the river.

The NGT also noted that the Sadwal waste stabilisation pond was not complying with the prescribed BOD standard.

Specific directions

The NGT has further directed that proposed STPs and sewerage networks be expedited; existing STPs and the waste stabilisation pond be properly operated and maintained; untreated drains be intercepted, diverted and treated; constructed wetlands and other nature-based treatment technologies be considered as interim measures; treated wastewater be appropriately utilised for greenbelts, gardening and agriculture; solid waste be removed from ghats, drains and riverbanks; encroachments on water bodies and public land in the Simhastha area be removed within 30 days; a dedicated grievance redressal system/app and mobile number be established for complaints relating to water quality and encroachments; a comprehensive report be submitted regarding solid-waste generation; available treatment capacity, existing gaps and arrangements proposed for Simhastha 2028.