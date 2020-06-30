New exam format for IIT Indore graduating students

Indore: In a first, graduating students of Indian Institute of Technology Indore are taking exams through Whatsapp/mail in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

A day after their exams commenced on Sunday, IIT Indore public relation officer Sunil Kumar said that the institute was sending the question papers to students through Whatsapp and email.

The students are supposed to answer the questions within 24 hours and subsequently submit the answer scripts to the institute through the same medium.

“The students are allowed to write their exams in simple paper, click photos of the answer scripts and submit the same,” said Kumar.

He stated that it’s mandatory for the students to submit the answer script to the institute within 24 hours of receiving the question paper.

The students can take help of books while answering the questions. “It’s sort of open-book exam,” Kumar stated.

Kumar stated that the exams of BTech final semester students are going to be over by July 6 and the results would be announced as early as possible so that the students who got job offers during campus placements can join their duty.

IIT Indore director Neelesh Kumar Jain had announced in his address on International Yoga Day that they would be taking online exams of graduating students and declare the results by July 15.

All even sem exams in online mode

Initially, the institute had decided to hold only final semester exams in online mode. But now, it has decided to hold other exams, even semester (second, fourth and sixth semesters) exams in online mode. The schedule has not been decided as yet. “Once the schedule is fixed the same will be shared with students,” Kumar said. He stated that the institute has been compelled to hold all exams, even semester exams, in online mode following growing threat of Covid-19 in the country. “It does not seem that Covid-19 pandemic is going to end any time soon, so we have no other option but to opt for online mode of exams,” Kumar added.