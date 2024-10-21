 Negligent Road Conditions In Indore Lead To SUV Overturn & Injury Of Tent House Manager In Open Pit
Negligent Road Conditions In Indore Lead To SUV Overturn & Injury Of Tent House Manager In Open Pit

The locals claimed that the Indore Municipal Corporation negligently left the pits on the road and did not repair the road, leaving them to face inconvenience regularly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:04 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An SUV overturned after encountering a big pit situated on road in Mangal Nagar near Scheme No. 140 on Sunday, but fortunately no casualties were reported in the incident due to the car's slow speed.

The locals claimed that the Indore Municipal Corporation negligently left the pits on the road and did not repair the road, leaving them to face inconvenience regularly. The local corporator of the area Rajeev Jain also reached the spot after receiving information. He claimed that the car overturned after hitting a platform beside the road, not the pits. Two girls were sitting in the car who did not receive any injuries and came out of themselves.

Their family members were also present there. Locals asked civic authorities about the dilapidated condition of the road. How long will this situation continue and they will have to suffer due to dreadful roads, they asked. Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha said that they have not received any information regarding the incident but will look into it.  

Manager falls into open pit

Due to similar negligence of IMC, a 37-year-old tent house manager, Lucky Ajmani, suffered a fracture on Saturday when he fell in a 10 feet open chamber near Bombay Hospital. He got down from his car to relieve himself when he accidently fell into the open deep chamber. His family members shared a video on social media appealing to civic authorities not to leave chambers open so that any other person does not suffer the same pain, Lucky is suffering from. 

