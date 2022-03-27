Neemuch: Wide support for father's quest to know about daughter missing for 14 months; Hunger strike enters day 19

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Rakesh Joshi, the father of Neha Joshi who has been missing for the last 14 months has been on a hunger strike now for 19 days. His fight for his daughter has received wide support from society with 10 people from the town joining him in his hunger strike. A signature campaign has also been launched to bring back Neha.

A large number of people have met him and expressed their support for his cause. As his condition continues to deteriorate the local administration is making all efforts to convince him to end his fast. On Saturday, SDM Dr Mamta Khede and Tehsildar Ajay Hinge reached the victim's family and insisted that he end the fast.

But Joshi remained steadfast in his demand that the administration must first find his daughter. District Collector Mayank Agarwal said that the accused have been arrested and efforts are on to find the missing girl.

SP Surajkumar Verma agreed with what the collector said about the case. He added that the court has been moved for the Narco test of the accused and the court orders are awaited.

