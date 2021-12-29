Neemuch: Rs 4.72L recovered, handed over to victim of cyber fraud within 24 hours

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber cell recovered Rs 4,72,693 within 24 hours and returned it to a Khor village resident who was duped on pretext of KYC update.

SP Suraj Kumar Verma and ASP Sundar Singh Kanesh Aishwarya Sinha said the victim of fraud submitted a complaint to Verma on December 27, 2021.

A case was booked under the relevant sections. A probe by cyber cell team revealed that Sinha had entered OTP for KYC update of bank account of her father Nitin Kumar who retired as registrar of Patna Secretariat. She fell victim to the fraud while shopping on Flipkart . Cyber cell coordinated with the nodal officers of the company and recovered Rs 4,72,693.

Police have appealed to the people to not to share their bank OTP, internet banking username and password, UPI PIN, debit/credit card details to any person for bank KYC update. They are advised to contact their banks for the same.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 09:46 PM IST