Neemuch Joins MP's First Live Police Patrol Tracking System “Kavach App” | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch has become part of Madhya Pradesh's first digitally monitored police patrol network with the implementation of the 'Kavach App', enabling real-time tracking of police personnel every 15 minutes.

The technology-driven system, introduced across the Ratlam Range, is aimed at strengthening policing through improved surveillance, transparency and accountability.

The app allows senior officers to monitor the live location, patrol routes, duty timings and field activities of police personnel deployed across Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam districts.

Around 2,250 police officers and personnel have been integrated into the system, making the Ratlam Range the first in the state to adopt such a digital patrol monitoring mechanism.

The project was first introduced on a trial basis in Mandsaur in April. After its successful implementation, it was extended to Ratlam and has now been rolled out in Neemuch, completing the range-wide network.

Ratlam Range DIG Nimish Agrawal is personally reviewing the system every day through reports generated by the control room.

The monitoring process enables senior officers to verify whether patrol teams are following designated routes, maintaining field presence and performing assigned duties, thereby enhancing accountability.

The app also helps the control room identify the nearest available police team during emergencies, ensuring quicker response times in urban areas, on national highways, eight-lane roads and in rural locations.

According to police sources, around 1,400 personnel from 23 police stations in Ratlam district and nearly 850 personnel from 16 police stations in Mandsaur district are already linked to the platform, while implementation in Neemuch has been completed in phases.

The Ratlam Range has forwarded the digital policing model to the Police Headquarters in Bhopal. If approved, the Kavach App-based monitoring system could be implemented across other districts of Madhya Pradesh.